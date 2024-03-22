Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.62 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $523.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

