Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $971.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

