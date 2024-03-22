Redrow (LON:RDW) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 750 ($9.55) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 627 ($7.98).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redrow
Redrow Trading Down 1.1 %
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,906.25%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.