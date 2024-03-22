Redrow (LON:RDW) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 750 ($9.55) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 627 ($7.98).

RDW opened at GBX 659.40 ($8.39) on Thursday. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 637.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,906.25%.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

