Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

DCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $751.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 199,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

