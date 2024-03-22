Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TYRA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

