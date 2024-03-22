Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 479.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.