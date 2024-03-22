Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KLA (KLAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently:

  • 3/19/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/14/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $740.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $760.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/20/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/12/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/29/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/29/2024 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $640.00.
  • 1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $525.00 to $650.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $560.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $670.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/23/2024 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $713.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after buying an additional 133,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,547,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

