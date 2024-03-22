Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KLA (KLAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently:

3/19/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $740.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $760.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $640.00.

1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $525.00 to $650.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $560.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $670.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $713.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after buying an additional 133,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,547,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

