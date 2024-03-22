Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 21.7%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) was up 21.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 179,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 79,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$143.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

