Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,246 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.80.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

