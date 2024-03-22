Rockline Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,374 shares of company stock valued at $406,268 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

