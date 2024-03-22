Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $46.54

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.54, but opened at $43.50. Root shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 263,873 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Root by 229,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

