Roth Capital Lowers JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Neutral

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

JKS opened at $23.67 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

