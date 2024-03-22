Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

