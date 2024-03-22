RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RES opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

