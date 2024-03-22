Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 11,342 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,801.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,826,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,857,492.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,787 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $18,120.18.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $149,558.52.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.22 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

