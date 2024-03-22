Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 20,410 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,065 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $13,670.30.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,018 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $287,437.54.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,650 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,725.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,634 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $23,693.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $40,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,829 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $281,814.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 341 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $2,230.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $71,840.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $73,864.35.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF opened at $6.76 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 912,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

