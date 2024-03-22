Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 47,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 747,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,664,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,692 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

