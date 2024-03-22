Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 3.4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 47,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 747,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after buying an additional 802,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

