Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $429.85

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.85 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.75). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 443 ($5.64), with a volume of 107,643 shares traded.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £436.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,640.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 4,074.07%.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.