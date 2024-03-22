Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.65. Schroders shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Schroders Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

