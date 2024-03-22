Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,854,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

