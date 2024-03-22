Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.15. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

