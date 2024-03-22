Scott Bizily Sells 1,750 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $54,722.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,315.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,270.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $566,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,466,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $146,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.