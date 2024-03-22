Sean Maduck Sells 17,219 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 16th, Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

