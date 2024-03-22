Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Semrush Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SEMR stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,169.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $890,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 271,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,396,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,942 shares of company stock worth $1,604,490. Insiders own 60.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $122,715,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Semrush by 221.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

