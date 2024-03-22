Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up to $279.26

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $279.26, but opened at $290.00. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $288.80, with a volume of 178,983 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.62.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,313 shares of company stock worth $27,506,379. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after purchasing an additional 664,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.