Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 29 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 64,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $728.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.79. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

