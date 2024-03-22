Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

