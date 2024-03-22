Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research restated their buy rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

