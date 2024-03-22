Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Singular Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Singular Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.78 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

