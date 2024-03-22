Simon P. G. Lee Purchases 15,000 Shares of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider Simon P. G. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,005.73).

Public Policy Stock Performance

Shares of LON PPHC opened at GBX 111.33 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.90. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £128.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Public Policy alerts:

Public Policy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,222.22%.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.