Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.66. 167,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 819,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

