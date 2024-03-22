Singular Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Singular Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

SGC opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

