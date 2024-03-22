Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.17 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.