Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.