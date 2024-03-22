Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.
Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $32.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes
In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
