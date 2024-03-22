Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.