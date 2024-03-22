Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Articles

