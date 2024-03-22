Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Price Performance
NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
