SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of SolarWinds worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 111.5% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,168,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

