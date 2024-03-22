Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

