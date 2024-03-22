SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,055 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,116,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,080,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 330,208 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

