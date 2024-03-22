SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3,297.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

