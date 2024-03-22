SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 779.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $95.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

