Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

SPR stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

