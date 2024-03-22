Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $33.85. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 857,170 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPR. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

