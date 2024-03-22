Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,165,000 after buying an additional 1,261,111 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sprout Social by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,438,000 after acquiring an additional 728,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

