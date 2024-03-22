SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

SPSC stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

