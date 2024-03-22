Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 73,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 133,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.