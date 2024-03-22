Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on May 31st

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.
Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.
Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.66 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
