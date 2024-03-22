Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on May 31st

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.66 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

