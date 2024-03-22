Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

