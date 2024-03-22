Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 5.7 %

SCS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 174,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

